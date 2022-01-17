Potter 'very happy' at Brighton and dismisses Everton rumours

Graham Potter says he isn't listening to the outside noise linking him with the Everton job and insists he is happy at Brighton.

Potter is one of a number of managers linked with the vacancy after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday.

Potter said: "It’s not nice when somebody loses their job. I only met Rafa when we played at Everton. He came across as a real gentleman and I wish him well.

"I can’t comment on speculation and things that are out there in the newspapers. I’m very happy here at one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League, an ambitious club. I just get on with my job here and do my best.

"The reality is I’m at a really good football club that can help me and allow me to do my job. I’m not here because I'm that good, it's because I'm at a good club.

"I have good support, good people around me that give me support, give me trust. These things are important. We’re not as good as people think, but we’re not as bad as people think when things aren’t going too well as well."

"So that’s a no to Everton then?" Potter was then asked. He responded: "That’s my answer, yeah."