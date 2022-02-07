Rangnick on Lingard, Cavani and Man Utd improving
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been facing the media before Tuesday night's trip to Turf Moor to face bottom of the table Burnley.
Here is what he had to say:
Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani - who were both missing against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup - are available and will be in the squad.
Rangnick said he has a good relationship with Lingard and there are no problems between them, after the winger missed the cup defeat.
Rangnick would have been willing to let Lingard leave, before Mason Greenwood was unavailable for selection.
The squad have been working on improving their defence and attack during the winter break, which Rangnick said he felt they demonstrated against West Ham and Middlesbrough.
The German said United dominated the game in most parts against Boro, despite losing on penalties and exiting the FA Cup.
Rangnick doesn't think the squad needs a major overhaul, and feels they are improving, but wasted too many clear-cut chances on Friday.