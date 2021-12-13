Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff says Newcastle's second-half performance would "fill him with fear" if he was a fan of Eddie Howe's side.

The Magpies went a goal down from a soft penalty shortly before half-time but capitulated in the second half as Leicester ran riot with three more goals.

"I looked through the team as they went in and wondered, 'Who are the characters? Who are the leaders?' and I didn't see any," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They're in a dogfight and they went to pieces in the second half. That reaction would fill me with fear."

He also said that any transfer targets in the New Year would need to have the right personality to help them escape relegation.

"It's a massive window and will be the difference between going down or staying up.

"They need big characters and leaders - not someone just coming in for a pay cheque."

