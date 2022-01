Brentford and Sweden defender Pontus Jansson, 30, whose contract runs out in the summer has attracted interest from Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, the Bees are in talks with Gremio with a view to signing Brazilian right-back Vanderson, 20, in a £9.5m deal in January. (Mail), external

