Liverpool v Leeds: Who makes your Reds team on Boxing Day?

Liverpool host Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI?

Klopp has voiced his concerns about the fixture congestion and the impact on player welfare, but he was forced to introduce some of his senior players to seal a Carabao Cup win over Leicester.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Reds team to face Leeds