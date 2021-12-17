Transfer news: United interested in Rudiger

Manchester United are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, and are hopeful that Ralf Rangnick can help them beat Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich to his signing. (Bild, via Mail), external

United have also identified Leeds United's Illan Meslier as the best young goalkeeper in England - but they sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to watch the 21-year-old Frenchman as he conceded seven at Manchester City on Tuesday. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the club have a ready-made replacement if Anthony Martial leaves as Swedish winger Anthony Elanga is set for a new deal after impressing new boss Rangnick. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Frenkie de Jong, would turn down the opportunity to move to Old Trafford from Barcelona in January because of the English weather, according to the Netherlands midfielder's father. (AD, via Express), external

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has warned United and Chelsea that 21-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will not come cheap. (Tuttosport, via Metro), external

