Magpies duo in Garth's team of the week

Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United's victory over Burnley was as much about the clean sheet as it was about the 1-0 scoreline. It was Fabian Schar's presence in attack that caused Nick Pope to drop the ball, but it was Lascelles' leadership on the field that kept cool heads in a very tense and anxious atmosphere.

Callum Wilson: Fourteen Premier League matches without a win must bear heavily on the mind. To see the reaction of newly installed manager Eddie Howe and his players after the game and their first win of the season, told its own story. As for Callum Wilson's finish, under such immense pressure for the Magpies it was simply superb. Newcastle look like they might have a chance under Howe.

