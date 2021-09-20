Watford head coach Xisco Munoz has been speaking before his side take on Stoke City in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

Ozan Tufan will make his debut in the match at home to Stoke. Xisco says he has "good quality with the ball, good passes" and "has a good shot outside the box";

Xisco will rotate his squad to include "one or two" under-23s and the side will take a similar approach to the Crystal Palace cup tie, which they won 1-0;

Peter Etebo is ineligible to face his parent club, while Joao Pedro is still returning to full fitness. Kiko Femenia is out after being forced off against Norwich on Saturday, but should be back in training later this week.

