Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Arsenal have had a terrible time of it so far but surely they will get something out of this bottom-of-the-table clash.

We know Norwich are facing a long, hard season fighting the drop and they are ready for that - but Arsenal fans obviously expect a heck of a lot better than that.

If the Gunners don't win this game, at home against a team that most people are probably tipping to be relegated, then the pressure on their manager Mikel Arteta will really ramp up.

Justin's prediction: The table speaks volumes for where both of these teams are - in serious trouble. Arsenal have got better players than Norwich have, but it looks like they are in a mess at the moment. Norwich will go there thinking they can get something. 1-1

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go