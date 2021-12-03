BBC Sport

Tottenham v Norwich: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Tottenham have won their past three Premier League home games against Norwich, more than they had in their first six against them in the competition (W2 D2 L2).

  • Two of Norwich’s three Premier League victories against Tottenham have come away from home, with the Canaries winning at White Hart Lane in December 1993 and April 2012.

  • After a 25-game winless run in Premier League games in London, Norwich won their last visit to the capital in the competition (2-1 vs Brentford). They last won consecutive such matches in August/September 1992 – three in a row against Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.