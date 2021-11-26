Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Here is what the Chelsea manager has had to say:

Ben Chilwell will miss at least six weeks with a “partial injury on his ACL” and a decision on whether he needs surgery and a longer lay-off will be made at the end of the six weeks. Tuchel says Chilwell is in “positive” spirit because the initial reaction to treatment has been good;

It will be “almost a miracle” if N’Golo Kante recovers from twisting his knee in time for Sunday’s game, while Romelu Lukaku does not have a “very high” chance of starting and Mateo Kovacic remains out;

Tuchel is pleased with the form of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and said the “next step” is for the midfielder to fulfil his potential;

He is surprised by Manchester United’s form this season but warned of the players they have at their disposal and that they can realise their potential in “seconds”;

Tuchel said the season is a “marathon” and, while his team are top of the table, Manchester City and Liverpool in recent campaigns have displayed a consistency that “we have to prove we are capable of doing”;

He is pleased with the contribution homegrown players like Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James are making, adding that what pleases him most about the crop of young talents is “how much they care about the shirt, the club and how much they care about their career to make it here".

