Burnley manager Sean Dyche has revealed he spent a few hours "chewing the fat" with new Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick at a sport leaders conference a few years ago.

"I once had a beer with him and we had a really good chat about football and its challenges," Dyche said.

"I haven't really looked at his own individual work but he's done good work for sure. I'm sure he comes to the Premier League with a base that he wants to work from.

"He'll get a feel for his team and see how that works out.

"He's well travelled enough to know he needs to find out all about his staff and that there will be a crossover between what he thinks will work and what actually will work."