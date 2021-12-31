On whether enough of his Covid-hit players will be back to allow the game against United to be played: "The next days will be important to understand which players are fit to play. There is nothing new, but now we need to understand if the players had time to recover."

Lage says they "don’t have too many cases, but as we have a small squad, if we lose four or five players, we don’t have players to play."

Pedro Neto and Jonny are training again after long-term injuries and should rejoin the main group in early January. "They will need to adapt, so I think five or six weeks at least until they are fully fit to play.”

He is keen to sign a central defender in January, with Romain Saiss going to the African Cup of Nations after Monday’s game. He is "very happy" with Saiss, Conor Coady and Max Kilman but is "praying every training session and game that they don’t have an injury, because we play with three centre-backs and we just have that three."