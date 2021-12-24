Aston Villa v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Aston Villa won this exact fixture 2-1 last season, last winning back-to-back home league games against Chelsea back in April 2004.

Chelsea won the reverse fixture 3-0 earlier this season, and are looking to complete the Premier League double over Aston Villa for the seventh time – only Manchester United (15) and Manchester City (eight) have done so against the Villans more often in the competition.

Chelsea's past two Premier League games have finished level, with the Blues last drawing three consecutive league games back in February 2012. Meanwhile, they’ve never gone three league games without a win so far under Thomas Tuchel.