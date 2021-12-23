The tradition of playing Premier League matches on 26 December is massively important, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

City, who are currently three points clear at the top of the table, face Leicester on Sunday.

Guardiola has no complaints about the busy festive schedule but thinks the international calendar must change to prioritise player welfare, especially when domestic matches are being postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

"The tradition from Boxing Day is massively important," he said. "It is why the Premier League is special. This is not going to be changed.

"The problem is the calendar, 365 days a year with the international calendar - this is the problem that must be solved.

"The players have two or three weeks' holiday in the summer and then it’s the season again and then again. This is too much. But this week is not too much."