Man Utd v Villarreal: Head-to-head stats
The five meetings in European competition between Manchester United and Villarreal have all ended in draws, with four of them goalless, except for last season's Europa League final (1-1), which the Spanish side won 11-10 on penalties.
The four Champions League clashes between United and Villarreal have all finished 0-0, making it the most played fixture in the history of the competition to see no goals scored.
The Red Devils are winless in their past seven games against Spanish teams in the Champions League (drawn three, lost four), with their last such victory coming against Real Sociedad back in October 2013 (1-0).