Wolves v Brentford: Last time out

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two teams last met?

Wolves came out on top when Brentford last visited Molineux in January 2018, when both sides were in the Championship.

The hosts recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Dean Smith's Brentford, with Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota scoring to move Wolves 12 points clear at the top of the table.

The Bees had ended 2017 with three successive wins but they were unable to carry the same form into the new year.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Premier League-bound side proved they were the Championship's dominant force, winning their 10th game on the trot.