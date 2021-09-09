Hasenhuttl on Covid cases, international travel & West Ham
- Published
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against West Ham.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Striker Shane Long will not return to training following a positive Covid test whilst on international duty;
The Saints boss thinks it’s a problem to “send players all over the world” and that clubs must block them from travelling to play for their national team if they have to quarantine “because otherwise you lose them for a long time”;
He also isn’t pleased with the lack of time he has to prepare for Saturday’s match: “We have a big problem preparing for the weekend because they are coming back on Thursday, so we only have one day and a half”;
Speaking about this weekend’s opposition, Hasenhuttl acknowledges West Ham’s strengths: “They have very good individual quality in the team but also a very clear and very efficient way of playing football. This is the reason why they are so successful."