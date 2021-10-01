Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The Seagulls must move on from the late drama of Monday night at Crystal Palace and refocus for the visit of Arsenal.

A fair bit of emotional, as well as physical, energy was expended. The squad is a bit battered and bruised, with Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate out with injury.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are on a roll following their 3-1 win over their rivals Spurs. They’re looking for a fourth straight Premier League win.

The game may mark the full return of Tariq Lamptey, who has been carefully managed as he returns from a long-term hamstring problem. The electric wing-back may provide another attacking option out wide, but Graham Potter may resist the temptation to start the 21-year-old because Joel Veltman has been excellent at the start of the season.

The game is also set to be the first time centre-back Ben White has returned to his former club since making a £50m move to north London.

He is sure to receive a warm welcome but will have his hands full against the in-form Neal Maupay. The Frenchman’s calm lob to grab a point in south London was his fourth Premier League goal in his six games so far.