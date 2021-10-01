BBC Sport

Battered and bruised Albion must move on from Palace draw

Published

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The Seagulls must move on from the late drama of Monday night at Crystal Palace and refocus for the visit of Arsenal.

A fair bit of emotional, as well as physical, energy was expended. The squad is a bit battered and bruised, with Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate out with injury.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are on a roll following their 3-1 win over their rivals Spurs. They’re looking for a fourth straight Premier League win.

The game may mark the full return of Tariq Lamptey, who has been carefully managed as he returns from a long-term hamstring problem. The electric wing-back may provide another attacking option out wide, but Graham Potter may resist the temptation to start the 21-year-old because Joel Veltman has been excellent at the start of the season.

The game is also set to be the first time centre-back Ben White has returned to his former club since making a £50m move to north London.

He is sure to receive a warm welcome but will have his hands full against the in-form Neal Maupay. The Frenchman’s calm lob to grab a point in south London was his fourth Premier League goal in his six games so far.