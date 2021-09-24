Bruce on Willock's injury & changing formation
- Published
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media before his side face Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle United boss:
Joe Willock will miss the game at Vicarage Road - and probably next weekend’s trip to Wolves, too - after sustaining a foot injury in training;
Captain Jamaal Lascelles is also unavailable after hurting his thigh against Leeds;
Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman won’t be involved again because of an issue with his hip;
Striker Callum Wilson is continuing to recover from a thigh injury, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who has a calf problem, is still a couple of weeks away from a return;
Bruce hinted he could change the formation for the game at Vicarage Road after seeing an improvement when he switched from a five-man defence to a back four in the draw with Leeds last week.
Follow Friday's manager news conferences and all the build-up to the weekend's Premier League fixtures