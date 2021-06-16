In previous England camps, we've seen the players take on pool, darts and even water volleyball to keep themselves entertained between matches.

However, this England squad "love" to play Uno to pass time in the hotel, according to Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw.

The 25-year-old, who has 10 international caps, also says the current Euro 2020 camp is "amazing" and a "massive" difference to his experience at the 2014 World Cup.

"It doesn’t matter what table you sit on, everyone speaks, everyone gets on," Shaw told the Daily Euros podcast.

Shaw admits he was "very disappointed" not to be included in England's Euros opener against Croatia but added how "unbelievable" it is to be back in the squad.

"I just can’t stop smiling that I’m here and I need to enjoy every moment."

Listen to more from Shaw (from 32’01) in the full episode of Daily Euros on BBC Sounds