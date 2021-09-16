Xisco said he's very calm about the situation his team are in after three defeats in a row in which they haven't scored. "How many teams haven't won? How many have only taken three points?" he said;

Goalkeeper Ben Foster and defender Kiko Femenia could both feature after recovering from injury. On Foster being restored to the team, he said: "It's not just the goalkeeper, it's for everyone [to try and get back into the team];

Xisco said he understands the importance of the match against another promoted side yet to pick up a point and wants his team to five "full energy, full power";

On the goals issue, he said he has seen signs in training that his side have "got the talent" to score;