Confirmed team news: West Ham v Man Utd
- Published
West Ham make four changes to the side that beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.
Michail Antonio is suspended after being sent off against Southampton last weekend, with Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini also dropping out.
Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma come in.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen.
Manchester United were humiliated by Swiss side Young Boys in their opening Champions League group game on Tuesday.
Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes from that game with Scott McTominay returning after groin surgery and both Mason Greenwood and Raphael Varane coming back in to the side.
Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof make way.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Ronaldo.