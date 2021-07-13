Watford forward Adalberto Penaranda has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan.

The Venezuela International has only made four appearances for the Hornets since signing in 2016, scoring twice. He's been loaned to a number of clubs during his five years, including Granada, Udinese, Malaga and last season CSKA Sofia.

It's no surprise Penaranda has been loaned out again. Watford have nearly a dozen forwards at the club following the signings of Josh King, Ashley Fletcher, Emmanuel Dennis, Dapo Mebude and Kwadwo Baah. The latter two could find themselves heading out on loan too. Mebude is 19 and signed on a free transfer from Rangers but struggled to break into their first team. Baah is 18 and was playing League Two football with Rochdale last season.

But the club would probably want more forwards off-loaded either as transfers or loans. Watford still have the likes of Isaac Success, Stipe Perica, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray and Cucho Hernandez on their books - as well as Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Ken Sema, who were the regular three up front last season.

It will now be a question of whether interested clubs can afford the fee and/or wages of the players not required in the Premier League next season.