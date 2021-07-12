Defender Harry Maguire missed the first two games of England's Euro 2020 campaign because of an ankle injury but was a mainstay thereafter, being part of a backline that conceded just two goals in the tournament, none from open play.

The Manchester United captain told BBC Sport: "It is hard to take any positives at the moment. We are heartbroken. We are all devastated. The lads gave absolutely everything and emptied our tanks on the pitch.

"We felt like we had enough tools in our armour to win and we've come up short.

"Games are decided on fine margins and it was with them tonight, not us.

"I don’t want to look at the future but I'm sure we’ll learn from this."

