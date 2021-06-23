Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester City for the signature of Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea will try to sign Villarreal and Spain forward Gerard Moreno, 29, if they cannot secure the signature of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes, via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Norwich want to sign 20-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Mail), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column