Everton are willing to listen to offers for six first-team players - including Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, 30 - to help raise funds for new manager Rafael Benitez to rebuild the squad. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Everton are set to sign 16-year-old English striker Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland in a deal worth up to £1m. (Mail), external

