England booked their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with victory over Germany on Tuesday - and key to their run in the tournament so far has been the form of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The 27-year-old kept his fourth successive clean sheet in the Three Lions' 2-0 win at Wembley, meaning they're the only side in the competition still to concede a goal.

And Pickford's personal contribution has not gone unnoticed by BBC Sport readers, who rated him as player of the match against Germany with a score of 7.72.