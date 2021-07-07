Arsenal are looking to make a move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti. The 27-year-old Frenchman isn't said to be part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans. (Star), external

Meanwhile, the Gunners are still pursuing Brighton defender Ben White, having submitted a £50m bid for the England international. However, suggestions it had been accepted are reported as "absolute rubbish". (Argus), external

Arsenal and Chelsea are both monitoring Bayer Leverkusen and Burkina Faso international Edmond Tapsoba (Metro), external, while Aston Villa are to submit a third offer for Emile Smith Rowe. (Football Insider), external

