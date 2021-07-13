Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has joined La Liga side Elche CF on loan until the end of the season.

Casilla only started three times in the Premier League in 2020-21 because of Illan Meslier's outstanding form.

The 34-year-old Spaniard was part of the Leeds side that won promotion from the Championship in 2019-20 and has made 62 appearances for the Whites since joining in 2019.

Before moving to Elland Road, Casilla won La Liga and the Champions League three times with Real Madrid.