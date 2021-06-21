As the debate rumbles on over whether England manager Gareth Southgate will start Jack Grealish against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, former defender Martin Keown believes the midfielder "thrives on that attention".

Grealish came off the bench in the 63rd minute of the goalless draw with Scotland on Friday, with fans chanting his name.

"The camera is constantly on him and he knows that. He has been outstanding for Aston Villa and has still only played eight games for England," Keown added.

A victory for the Three Lions will mean they top Group D and Keown believes starting Grealish "must be something Gareth is now seriously considering".

"Mason Mount could play deeper in midfield but then you have to decide who you leave out. Grealish must surely be really close to coming into the thinking," added the former England centre-back.

