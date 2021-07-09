Leeds United midfielder Joe Snowdon has signed his first professional contract at Elland Road.

The 17-year-old former Manchester City academy player has agreed a two-year deal and is looking to step up the under-23s squad this season.

Snowdon, who scored five goals in 16 appearances for the under-18s last season, said: "I'm so glad it has finally happened. It means everything. It's hard to put into words - it really is surreal.

"I’m a central midfielder. I like to get forward and defend, get on the ball and dictate the game."