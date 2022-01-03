Manchester United host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday but what happened the last time the two sides met?

Mason Greenwood's contentious late winner earned United all three points at Molineux in late August.

Greenwood fired home 10 minutes from time but Wolves felt Ruben Neves was fouled by Paul Pogba in the build-up to the goal.

That Wolves were by far the better side only added to their sense of injustice, with the hosts wasting a series of chances as well as being denied by a handful of wonderful saves from David de Gea.

Victory extended United's unbeaten start to the season, just days after they announced the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, while Wolves succumbed to a third successive 1-0 defeat.

Now, however, the two sides are separated by six points, United in seventh and Wolves ninth, before the meeting at Old Trafford.