Brentford v Man City: Confirmed team news
There's three changes to the Brentford side that lost 2-0 to Brighton on Boxing Day.
Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka - who came on against the Seagulls - start while Mads Roerslev comes into the first XI for the first time since 10 December.
The injured Bryan Mbeumo misses out while Christian Norgaard is suspended.
Brentford: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Baptiste, Jensen, Onyeka, Thompson, Wissa, Toney.
Subs: Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.
Nathan Ake makes his first start since 1 December for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat Leicester City 6-3 last-time out.
Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden also start with Raheem Sterling, Rihad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping to the bench.
Man City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Grealish.
Subs: Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffen, Mahrez, Carson, Mbete-Tabu, Palmer.