Chelsea 1-1 Brighton - Potter reaction

Graham Potter said Brighton's battling performance in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea was full of "courage".

The Seagulls were heading for defeat when substitute Danny Welbeck headed a 91st minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton carved out 18 chances in total and head into 2022 10th in the Premier League table.

"I thought it was a fantastic performance from the players, full of courage, quality and against a good side of course," added Potter.

"To come here and be ourselves was a big challenge. So credit to the players they were fantastic tonight."

Brighton's next game is away to Everton on Sunday (14:00 GMT).