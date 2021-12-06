James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

"Who ya gonna call?" Not Ghostbusters. Divock Origi is Liverpool’s go-to man in a crisis.

This was the 13th occasion Liverpool have scored a winning goal in stoppage time under Jurgen Klopp. Of that, there can be no coincidence.

Origi didn’t need this goal to be an icon at Anfield, but he has gained a knack for being in the right place at the right time when Liverpool need a result.

This was a different sort of game for Liverpool - talk of scoring four goals in four straight games was head in the clouds stuff against a Wolves side who had the third meanest defence in the table before kick-off.

Any side challenging for a title needs different qualities. Liverpool have shown they have plenty of glamour and pizzazz, but this was a game where they just had to keep going against a very stubborn and well organised team. Diogo Jota should have put them a goal up earlier, but he didn’t and Liverpool were forced to go back to the well again.

Only at the end of the season will we know how pivotal Origi’s goal is, but in a title hunt where ‘only a draw’ is perceived as failure, the emotion the Liverpool bench displayed when the goal went in indicates just how tight they think this race will be.