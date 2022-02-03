City youngsters sign new deals

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has signed a new five-year contract at Manchester City, until the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old left-back joined City from West Ham in 2019 and has progressed through the youth set-up.

In September 2021 he made his first-team debut in the 6-1 win over Wycombe in the Carabao Cup. In that game, he was particularly impressive with his assist for Riyad Mahrez.

City have also announced that 18-year-old forward Oscar Bobb has been rewarded with a new deal which runs until the summer of 2026.