Eddie Howe says "the work has been immense" but bemoaned a frustrating transfer window so far for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of players following their takeover, but so far have only been able to complete deals for Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

"This window has been difficult," he said at a news conference in Saudi Arabia, where Newcastle are warm-weather training.

"It has been tough to get a clear decision from other clubs. Add Covid into the mix and the league position - it's been a challenge."

Howe confirmed they are close to sealing a third new signing, believed to be Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, adding: "If we can get this deal over the line, we'll be in a lot better place. The work has been immense and I hope it bears fruit."

With the window closing on Monday, Howe is expecting there to be more activity at St James' Park.

"I don't imagine this would be the end of our interest in bringing new players in," he said. "Things change very, very late in this window and it can be quite unpredictable."

