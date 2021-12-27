Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker does not think Manchester City have put a stranglehold on the Premier League title, despite a ninth successive win moving them six points clear at the top.

City's imperious form has included 4-0 and 7-0 wins - as well as Sunday's 6-3 victory over Leicester - and has been reminiscent of similar winter runs in previous seasons that have propelled Pep Guardiola's side to the title.

However, Reo-Coker thinks there is plenty that can change over upcoming weeks.

"They look very good and Pep will obviously be very happy," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But I wouldn't say they're out of the way yet. Conceding three goals against Leicester gives hope to other teams.

"They've also not been as affected by Covid as other teams. If they get one case, it could spread like wildfire."

Podcast host Ben Haines agreed but paid tribute to the "relentless aggression" of Guardiola's side.

"They are frighteningly good," he said. "They are at it all the time and we should appreciate them for what they are."

