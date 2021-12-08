Liverpool v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have won six of their last seven Premier League games against Aston Villa (lost one), scoring at least twice in all seven games.

After a four-game unbeaten away run against Liverpool in the Premier League between 2012 and 2014, Aston Villa have now lost each of their last three visits to Anfield in the competition.

Aston Villa against Liverpool has been won by the away side on 20 occasions in the Premier League, with only Manchester City v Manchester United (21) seeing more away wins in the league.

Only Arsenal against Liverpool (six) has seen more hat-tricks scored than Aston Villa v Liverpool (four) in Premier League history, with Villa’s Ollie Watkins the last player to score one in October 2020.