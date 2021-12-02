Southampton 2-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Since Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first Premier League game in charge of Southampton in December 2018, the Saints have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side (69).

Leicester City have scored and conceded in 14 consecutive away Premier League games, stretching back to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in February – it is a joint-record in Premier League history, along with a 14-game run for Blackburn Rovers between May 2011 and February 2012.