Who is Hugo Ekitike?

So, apparently Newcastle are looking to spend another £20m plus on a striker this window. The striker in question is Hugo Ekitike. But who is he?

Well, he is a 19-year-old French right-footed forward of Cameroonian descent who has been plying his trade at Reims for a couple of seasons now (with a loan last season thrown in).

Having worked his way up through their reserve side, Ekitike made his senior debut in October 2020 but was sent out on a temporary deal to Danish Superliga club Vejle Boldklub soon after.

He netted eight times in 17 appearances before returning to France for this campaign. So far in 2021-22, he has eight goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances. Reports suggest his biggest assets are his movement and work-rate - someone that Newcastle may feel will feed off the knock-downs supplied by Chris Wood.

At 19, though, he is still a young, raw talent. He may well hit the ground running, but he is also one the club can develop.