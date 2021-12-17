Tottenham v Liverpool: What does the form show?
Tottenham have won just one of their past 17 Premier League games against Liverpool, and have lost their past six.
Liverpool have won their past three league games at Spur, since a 4-1 loss at Wembley in October 2017. It’s the Reds’ longest winning league run at Tottenham.
Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season the last time they played away against a London side, losing 3-2 at West Ham last month. The Reds haven’t lost consecutive top-flight visits to the capital since April 2015.