Tottenham v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Published

  • Tottenham have won just one of their past 17 Premier League games against Liverpool, and have lost their past six.

  • Liverpool have won their past three league games at Spur, since a 4-1 loss at Wembley in October 2017. It’s the Reds’ longest winning league run at Tottenham.

  • Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season the last time they played away against a London side, losing 3-2 at West Ham last month. The Reds haven’t lost consecutive top-flight visits to the capital since April 2015.