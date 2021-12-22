Brentford 0-2 Chelsea - Tuchel reaction

Thomas Tuchel praised his three teenage debutants as Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 to set up a Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Tottenham.

The Blues' plans for Wednesday's tie were disrupted by Covid-19 and Tuchel fielded 18-year-old duo Harvey Vale and Xavier Simons from the start - as well as 17-year-old Jude Soonsup-Bell.

"The three boys did well," said Tuchel.

"They did not train for a week because the academy was closed, then we invited them to train with us for two days.

"They listened carefully and did their job. And the seven guys that played with them supported them. They did well and were involved in a good performance."

On facing Spurs in the semi-final, Tuchel said: "Tottenham is nice for our fans."