Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will mark his 350th game in charge on Sunday, as the Reds host Thomas Frank's Brentford.

But Klopp was insistent on focusing on the task ahead rather than his milestone achievement.

"The next game is decisive. When you are manager here, in all competitions everyone expects to win the next game," he said.

"I’m really happy with my time in charge - and I hope to enjoy the next few years as well.

"These numbers are not important to me. But 350 is a nice one - better than 15 and out."