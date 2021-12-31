'Foden will become one of the best players in the world'

On the final episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, the panel picked out their player of the season and Spanish football expert Guillem Balague couldn't look past one of Pep Guardiola's men.

He said: "My choice is a Manchester City player as it has to be.

"We are seeing him on a journey to becoming one of the best players in the world. Already he is one of the most valuable young players in the world alongside Haaland and Vinicius Jr.

"It’s Phil Foden. He made 28 appearances for City last season, scored nine goals and got five assists. He's scored six goals, three assists this season.

"But it’s not just the stats. He is 21 and understands the game perfectly. Nevermind the Euros, what he has done for City is outstanding. He has had backlashes and difficulties to overcome and I count that as positives.

"We should enjoy that journey that soon he will become one of the best players in the world."

