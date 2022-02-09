Watford "will be disappointed" not to take at least a point from London Stadium, after Jarrod Bowen's deflected winner condemned them to defeat against West Ham.

"They defended well," said former West Ham defender James Collins on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But they didn't sit back and did have a few chances.

"They'll be disappointed and on another night they could have got a result.

"A wicked deflection spoiled their evening, but Roy Hodgson will certainly be able to take some positives."

After a goalless draw at Burnley, a slim defeat at West Ham suggests Hodgson is making the Hornets more solid and Collins thinks they are building foundations.

"They were very unlucky not to keep a second clean sheet," he said. "They looked more organised to me and defended their box really well."

