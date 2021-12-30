'Has Rangnick misjudged this massively?'

There is huge pressure on interim manager Ralf Rangnick to secure a top-four finish for United, according to former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

United are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games less, ahead of Thursday's visit of Burnley to Old Trafford.

"It’s such an interesting situation especially because this year, I feel United have the most pressure in terms of finishing in the top four," Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"If he doesn’t achieve that goal, does that not mean he has failed? And then it’s going to be a failed consultant to pick the next manager, in a system which is still early doors, but people aren’t really seeing the benefits of it.

"The change in system feels like it has high potential but Manchester United aren’t a project. They need results now. They need something now.

"Why are we going to say this player doesn’t fit the system. If the system is not right, then what is he doing? He must believe this is the best system for United.

"Has he misjudged this massively, or are we just seeing the early stages of something, because I really can’t put my finger on it."

