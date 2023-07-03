Dundee seal loan for 'extremely talented' keeper McCracken

In Jon McCracken, Dundee have acquired an "extremely talented" goalkeeper, says manager Tony Docherty.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Hamilton Academical, has penned a season-long loan from Nowrich City.

Docherty says the club have also recruited a keeper with "big character" and a "great personality".

"From what we’ve heard and seen of him, we are very impressed," the Dundee boss added.

"But I’ve said to Jon he’s in a fight for the jersey and that’s what I want all over the squad, that competition."

The former Scotland youth international added: "Once I spoke to [the manager] my mind was pretty much made up on where I wanted to go.

"I'm aiming to play as many games as I can and hopefully help Dundee to get as many clean sheets as possible."