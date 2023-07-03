The summer transfer window is in full flow, so we asked for your opinions on Liverpool's newest recruits.

Here's some of your thoughts:

Charles: From the analysis by the Hungarian sports journalists, Szoboszlai looks a very good buy and I personally welcome him. We've been lacking goals from the midfield and relying heavily on our forwards.

Tony: Delighted to see Liverpool return to their ‘no fuss, no PR’ approach. Things happen quickly and speculation is kept to a minimum. I would like to see a centre-back come in who can play on the left, and perhaps one more midfielder or a right-back to allow for Trent to play fully in the pivot.

Steve: Great signings so far but we need a right-back and cover for Mo Salah during the African Cup of Nations.

Ken: The midfield needed new blood that's for sure. The signings that have been made are fantastic but we always need more. The squad always need plenty of options because it's a long season with a lot of games, and that comes with a long injury list.

Mundeep: Very good signings. I'm quite excited, we've now got two excellent midfielders to freshen up the midfield. We could do with a defensive midfielder and another centre-back, but I'm very satisfied.